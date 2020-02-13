Nigeria: New Osun Monarch Hails Alaafin

The newly-installed Alapomu of Apomu, in Osun State, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi (Atoyebi II), has lauded the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyemi III.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on the Alaafin at the ancient Yoruba palace in Oyo, Alapomu expressed appreciation for the warmth reception of the Alaafin for him and his entourage.

He also praised the Alaafin for taking time out of his busy schedule to be physically present during his coronation ceremony.

The Osun monarch prayed that God will continue to grant him more wisdom, understanding, good health, vitality, peace, progress and prosperity in his domain and the entire Yorubaland.

The visit was the first he embarked upon since his coronation barely a week ago.

In his response, the Alaafin thanked the Monarch for his visit and prayed that God will make his reign a peaceful one that will bring progress, and prosperity to his people.

The Alaafin prayed that God will grant him long life on the throne of Apomu town, which was the main commercial nerve centre of Yorubaland in the olden days.