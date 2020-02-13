Nigeria: New Osun Monarch Hails Alaafin

12 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The newly-installed Alapomu of Apomu, in Osun State, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi (Atoyebi II), has lauded the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyemi III.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on the Alaafin at the ancient Yoruba palace in Oyo, Alapomu expressed appreciation for the warmth reception of the Alaafin for him and his entourage.

He also praised the Alaafin for taking time out of his busy schedule to be physically present during his coronation ceremony.

The Osun monarch prayed that God will continue to grant him more wisdom, understanding, good health, vitality, peace, progress and prosperity in his domain and the entire Yorubaland.

The visit was the first he embarked upon since his coronation barely a week ago.

In his response, the Alaafin thanked the Monarch for his visit and prayed that God will make his reign a peaceful one that will bring progress, and prosperity to his people.

The Alaafin prayed that God will grant him long life on the throne of Apomu town, which was the main commercial nerve centre of Yorubaland in the olden days.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.