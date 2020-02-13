Sudan: Ethiopian Migrants Illegally Given Visas to Enter Sudan

12 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Galabat — Official sources confirmed to Radio Dabanga that an average of two hundred people are smuggled from Ethiopia to Sudan at El Galabat crossing every day. Half of them are women. The local authorities grant them visas when they cross the border at night.

Some 100 young people cross the border every day, claiming to work in agricultural projects in Sudan, sources told Radio Dabanga. They demand that the Security Committee of El Gedaref state and the Ministry of Interior stop the illegal border crossings and replace the local authorities responsible for the border crossing.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

