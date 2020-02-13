Zimbabwe: Zacc Probes Kwekwe City

The Kwekwe City Council is currently being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) for corruption, it has emerged.

The probe by the national anti-graft board is reported to have started late last year and although no arrests have been made, investigations are still underway.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure, confirmed this week that his organisation was investigating the municipality.

"We are investigating several local authorities including Kwekwe City after receiving reports of suspected corruption," Makamure adding he could not divulge much details; "for obvious reasons."

Kwekwe residents have been demanding for an external audit of their council's operations following reports of massive looting of the local authorities' resources by senior management and councillors.

The residents are also unhappy with the lack of service delivery although they are paying rates to the council.

Operations at the Kwekwe City have been questioned as it has been operating since 2018 without a substantive Town Clerk following the retirement of long serving top official Emmanuel Musara.

Lucia Mkandla, the Director of Central Administration has been the Acting Town Clerk since then.