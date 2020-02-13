Tanzania: Why E-Learning Platforms Should Be Solution-Based

12 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

In this era of digital revolution, many sectors have embraced technology for better outcomes. The education sector has not been left behind, and there is now a shift from a more interactive classroom model to e-learning platforms.

Technology enthusiasts are coming up with a number of platforms in Tanzania's education sector to accommodate the youth and those who have access to the Internet at all times.

People can now get all the knowledge they want from the comfort of their homes without going to a physical classroom and graduate at the end of the day. However, each model has its advantages and disadvantages.

A web-based course with learning information usually has links and hyperlinks which provide access to a lot of information on the Internet in addition to having links to external websites, which are very helpful.

It is also an efficient and convenient way to offer learning without a physical classroom.

Web-based learning resources are also available at any time or any place, thus benefiting both full-time and part-time students. However, there are also demerits, with the biggest being that the knowledge is more theory-based, which means that the practical aspect of learning is largely left out.

Questions have also been raised over methods of online assessment, with education experts pointing out that they are mostly objective-based, thus limited.

And there is a lack of face-to-face interaction between learners and their instructors.

There can be no substitute for human-to-human interaction. Physical classroom learning fosters deep relationships and interactions, and therefore work well in fostering team spirit, a component that is lacking in e-learning.

With all these platforms coming up, it is up to us to come up with the right e-learning plan, which is solution-based, and see how best it can be integrated in our education system for better and useful outcomes.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

