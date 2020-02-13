Botswana: Maun Athletics Academy in Offing

12 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Esther Mmolai

Maun — A Maun youth, Ruri Ramokolodi plans to open an athletics academy to offer a safe and fun athletics training centre for Ngamiland sports men and women.

The academy, to be named Delta Athletics Academy, is a fitting tribute to Ngamiland District, as it has produced most of the country's notable athletes.

In an interview, Ramokolodi revealed that plans were at an advanced stage, adding that he has already registered the academy and was finalising issues of accreditation and acquiring a licence.

He said the academy would offer fun and competitive sessions comprising of a variety of disciplines.

He added that the training sessions would be designed to improve athletes basic knowledge so that they could excel at any track and field competition in the future.

The initiative, he said, also aimed to promote sports tourism in the Ngamiland District.

While sports tourism is not popular in the country, Ramokolodi was confident that his idea would work considering the fact that many athletes were from the region.

He noted that Ngamiland had a wealth of talent in sports and that through the academy, they would be able to unearth, nurture and develop it.

The vibrant and energetic young man has been in the sport fraternity for more than 15 years and has represented the country in several major competitions specialising in high jump.

He explained that the academy would augment existing sport programmes such as Re ba bona Ha, Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) competitions and Botswana Games among others.

"We will not be competing with other programmes and we will work alongside them as our aim is to help maximise the potential of each athlete," he added.

The academy, he said, would also act as an information centre and that profiles of athletes and any information related to sports would be easily accessed at the academy.

Furthermore, Ramokolodi said the academy would assist in events management and marketing, noting that some athletes had failed to pursue their dreams because of lack of support and sponsorship.

He added that through the academy, he wanted to bridge the gap between government and the private sector. He noted that government had made efforts towards the development of sport, but said the private sector was not doing enough.

He stressed the need to make the private sector understand what they could benefit from sports, and to share with them platforms they could use to advertise their services and products using athletes.

Ramokolodi said the private sector should invest in sports to help government fight unemployment amongst young people, adding that it would motivate young people to take sports seriously and reap the benefits of their performance.

He said currently athletes were selected to take part in the national squad, but after competitions they were left to their own devices, adding that it was where the academy would come in to keep them busy.

He pointed out that sport was not just about recreational, but was a source of income for many. He is optimistic that his efforts would attract sponsors, supporters and patrons.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.