Nigeria: Soyinka, Sani, Odinkalu in Court As Sowore's Trial Resumes

13 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and a former Shehu Sani wednesday stormed the Abuja High Court in solidarity with the convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Also, the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu and popular activist, Mr. Deji Adeyanju were also in court in solidarity with Sowore whose trial resumed yesterday.

This is coming as Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja also yesterday slammed a fine on the federal government for forcing an adjournment on the court in the trial of Sowore and his co-defendant, Mr. Olawale Bakare.

Sowore and Bakare are standing trial on alleged treasonable felony charges slammed on them last year.

However at the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, counsel to the federal government, Mr. Aminu Alilu, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him served the amended charge on the defendants.

According to him, the AGF after taking over the case, had filed a two-count amended charge, which they sought to serve on the defendants.

In her ruling , Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu noted that the office of the AGF has since December 13, 2019 taken over the prosecution of Sowore but only filed an amended charge on February 12, 2020.

She further observed that the prosecution has not obeyed an earlier order of the court directing it to serve all the necessary documents relating to the matter on the defendants.

The judge held that the delay was uncalled for in view of the fact that the court has granted an accelerated hearing in the matter.

Justice Ojukwu subsequently ordered the prosecution to pay the sum of N200,000 as cost in favour of the defendants.

She said the prosecution on whose instance the matter was adjourned, have exhausted his five adjournment allowed by law even when the trial has not entered hearing.

She subsequently adjourned till February 13 for commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, Soyinka, Odinkalu, and Shehu Sani appeared in court to show solidarity with the defendants.

Although the noble laureate declined interview from journalists, Odinkalu on his part, simply said they were in court to observe the proceedings.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.