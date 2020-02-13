Zimbabwe: Chamisa Threatens to Expel Corrupt MDC Councillors

13 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has admitted there is corruption in MDC run councils, but has vowed to expel any official implicated corrupt activities.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre Tuesday, the main opposition leader said the party was drafting new laws to ensure that its lawyers were not involved in graft.

"Within the MDC, we are actually enforcing a new rule. All councilors and MPs must sign what is called the Real Change Code of Ethics and Value," said Chamisa.

"You are not allowed to benefit from where you are. In some cases there is a significant change of lifestyle when one becomes a councillor or MP. That is improper."

He said all local authorities under the MDC would be subjected to an integrity and accountability test. He also encouraged people who know of corrupt councillors to report them on the party's hotline numbers.

"If people have information they feel our councillors and mayors have crossed the line, they must phone to our hotlines. We do not hesitate to throw them out because we are not Zanu PF where corruption is celebrated and a religion.

"We are MDC but you also understand the tendency of councillors is to mimic and cope Zanu PF because they have set the standard of leadership and I have told our councillors that our duty is to make sure that we become centres of excellence and also become sources of a difference in our politics," he said.

Chamisa said most of the MDC councilors and MPs now view MDC as employment agent where they can get opportunities to get employment in local authorities and Parliament.

Chamisa also warned that some unnamed senior party officials would be investigated.

"Going forward, I have said within the party, certain elements have to be subjected to interrogation and inquires so that we maintain standard. So there will be no scared cows," he added.

The party was early this month reported to have engaged external auditors after over $2 million was stolen from its coffers.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.