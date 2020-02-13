Kenya: Murder Suspect 'Jowie" Irungu Freed on Sh2 Million Cash Bail After 16 Months in Jail

Nairobi — Joseph Irungu, a key suspect in the murder case of businesswoman Monica Kimani was Thursday freed on a Sh2 million cash bail, the High Court allowing his renewed application for bail after two failed attempts.

Irungu also known as Jowie was initially declined bail on October 30, 2018, Justice James Wakiaga at the time freeing now ex-fiancé and television journalist Jacque Maribe on bail.

The judge cited the possibility of Jowie absconding future appearances and lack of a known physical address.

In his rulling on Wednesday however, Justice Wakiaga said no compelling reasons had been given to deny him bail adding that all the key witnesses had testified.