Ghana: New Appointments in the Ghana Armed Forces

13 February 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of Major General William Ayamdo, the Chief of Army Staff, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, in consultation with the Council of State, appointed Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, currently Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, as the new Chief of Army Staff, effective Tuesday, 18th February, 2020.

On the recommendation of the Armed Forces Council, President Akufo-Addo has appointed Commodore Issah Adams Yakubu as the new Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces to succeed Major General Oppong-Peprah, effective Wednesday, 19th February, 2020. Commodore Yakubu is also promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on the same date.

Additionally, following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of Major General Omane Agyekum, the Commandant of the Military Academy and Training Schools (MATS), the President has, on the recommendation of the Armed Forces Council, appointed Brigadier General C.K. Awity as the new Commandant of MATS, effective Wednesday, 19th February, 2020. He is also promoted to the rank of Major General on the same date.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his gratitude to Generals Ayamdo and Omane Agyekum for their dedicated and meritorious services to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.