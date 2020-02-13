Ghana: New Appointments in the Ghana Armed Forces

Following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of Major General William Ayamdo, the Chief of Army Staff, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, in consultation with the Council of State, appointed Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, currently Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, as the new Chief of Army Staff, effective Tuesday, 18th February, 2020.

On the recommendation of the Armed Forces Council, President Akufo-Addo has appointed Commodore Issah Adams Yakubu as the new Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces to succeed Major General Oppong-Peprah, effective Wednesday, 19th February, 2020. Commodore Yakubu is also promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on the same date.

Additionally, following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of Major General Omane Agyekum, the Commandant of the Military Academy and Training Schools (MATS), the President has, on the recommendation of the Armed Forces Council, appointed Brigadier General C.K. Awity as the new Commandant of MATS, effective Wednesday, 19th February, 2020. He is also promoted to the rank of Major General on the same date.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his gratitude to Generals Ayamdo and Omane Agyekum for their dedicated and meritorious services to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications