Zimbabwe: Denver Targets League Champs

DENVER MUKAMBA says he intends to repay the faith shown in him by Ngezi Platinum Stars. The midfielder was one of the 12 new players unveiled by the Mhondoro side yesterday.

"Obviously, people will be looking forward to some exciting performances from me," he said.

"I am Denver Mukamba, mind you. It's not easy to meet expectations, some of them are high, but we will do everything to try and win the league for Ngezi Platinum Stars.

"Ngezi want to win the league and now is the time. There are no complaints from us, as players, we have to repay the faith shown by the technical bench.

"We are saying our supporters should back us, through thick and thin, and they will be rewarded, come end of the season.

"You know being a celebrity is not that easy. People will always talk, but I am a new Denver. Forget about whatever happened in the past."

He saluted coach Rodwell Dhlakama for luring him to Ngezi and predicted a good year for the side.

"We have come a long way with coach Rodwell (Dhlakama). He once coached me in the Zimbabwe Under-17 squad and we click well," he said.

"He is like a father-figure to me, he is one man I look up to for guidance. He knows me inside out, including my background.

"He knows how to handle me, he knows what I want exactly, you know what it is having someone who understands you better as your coach. "If you meet someone who cannot understand you, they will end up saying you are rude but with Dhlakama, everything flows."

Other new arrivals at the miners' outfit include the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year finalist Wellington Taderera, who was brought in from Black Rhinos and Devon Chafa.

Kudzai Chigwida, Marion Chang, Munashe Katondo, Nigel Makumbe, Anelka Chivandire, Nyasha Chintuli, Issah Ali and Tendai Matindife complete the new arrivals' list at the Mhondoro club.

Speedster Michael Charamba, who missed the rest of the 2019 term, is also back after undergoing successful surgery on his injured knee.

Dhlakama said he was happy with the balance in his team.

"I believe these are the right kind of players we have brought to Ngezi," he said.

"They have been in the trenches and they will definitely bring the impetus which we clearly lacked last season.

"We were almost perfect in terms of our defending, second best in the league behind champions FC Platinum, but we were not as good in attack.

"That was one aspect we considered when we were recruiting. We have brought in good strikers and attacking midfielders who we are confident will do the job well.

"Of course, we may sign one or two more strikers." Meanwhile, a phone call from Dhlakama, to Junior Zindoga and his family, helped secure the signature of the Young Warriors striker.

Five other local clubs, including Dynamos and CAPS United, were also chasing his signature. The former Maritzburg United striker caught the attention of many coaches when he starred in the Under-23 AFCON qualifier against Mozambique at the National Sports Stadium last year.

"A lot of clubs approached me, through my agent Gibson (Mahachi), with some really good offers although I am not at liberty to disclose the identity of those teams," said Zindoga.

"At Ngezi Platinum, the coach personally called me, and he spoke to my uncle as well, so I felt really needed.

"I felt loved as the coach really showed a lot of respect to my family and, obviously, I couldn't disappoint a man who reached out to both me and my family.

"I can say everything went on fast and smooth. I have to give the team what they need."