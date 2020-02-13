Angola: Aipex Trains Entrepreneurs for Export

Luanda — The Angolan Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) is working to train entrepreneurs who intend to intervene in the process of exporting fruit, coffee and other agricultural products, said Wednesday in Luanda, the chairperson of the Board of Directors of AIPEX, António Henriques da Silva.

According to the official, who was speaking at the start of the seminar on "Procedures for exporting fruits and coffee to the Swedish and European Union markets", in a joint promotion of AIPEX and Open Trade Gate Sweden, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Angola, stressed that the export activity is essential for the development of the country, as it allows the collection of foreign exchange, thus making it possible to balance the balance of payments.

He explained that the training comes within the scope of the activities of the Project for the Promotion of Exports and Internationalization of Angolan companies (Proexport), which aims to assist and promote national companies to export their products and to internationalize them.