Malawi: Police Apprehend a Lady for Stealing a Baby

Mulanje — Police in Mulanje District Monday have arrested a woman suspected to have stolen newly born baby by pretending to be well-wisher at Mulanje District hospital.

Mulanje Police have confirmed the arrest as Dorothy Mponda, suspected to have taken a baby on an evil intention at the district hospital.

The baby whose real mother is Rhoda Charles, 16, hails from Villa-Milange in Mozambique and was referred to the facility from Mpala Health Centre where she was admitted for maternity services.

According to Police, the mother gave birth to the baby girl on February 8, 2020 and was discharged on Monday.

Upon the discharge her guardian went to pharmacy to collect drugs before departing for their village, leaving her with the baby.

Later the suspect told the mother to the baby that the guardian has sent her to pick the baby taking her to the pharmacy.

Convincingly, Charles surrendered the baby and the suspect left pretending to be going to the pharmacy.

After the guardian reported back and asked the whereabouts of the baby, it was when they suspected that the lady had stolen the baby.

Upon enquiring the where the woman has taken the baby, the suspect was already left for unknown destination and that lead them to report to Police.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mulanje Police Station Sub Inspector, Gresham Ngwira confirmed to institute an investigations that through well wishers, led to the arrest of the suspect.

"I confirm that Police has recovered the baby through tip offs. The suspect will appear in court soon to answer a charge of stealing a child," he narrated.

Police commends well wishers for giving out information that led to the recovery of the baby and the arrest of the thief.

Mponda, 30, hails from Bango Village in the Area of Senior Chief Mabuka in Mulanje.