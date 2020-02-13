Malawi: Chiefs Advised to Restore Good Cultural Practices

Mchinji — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri has called on chiefs in the country to restore cultural practices, which he said used to instill discipline and respect towards one another.

Phiri was speaking in Mchinji on Sunday during elevation ceremony of Group Village Headman Kambuwe to Sub Traditional Authority (Sub TA).

"One would not be proud to be called Malawian today. The very respect that we had for one another is gone.

"That is why I am calling on chiefs to restore the cultural practices that were instilling respect towards one another," he said.

He said violence and vandalism that have taken place in the country after the May 21 polls, is a result of moral decay.

"People are burning each other's houses and destroying property due to lack of respect and discipline," Phiri added.

The minister also called on chiefs in the country to desist from corruption.

"We are encouraging chiefs to lead the fight against corruption and chiefs cannot spearhead such a fight when they themselves are corrupt," he said.

Phiri then thanked people in the constituency (Mchinji North East) for electing the only Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) in Mchinji, Esther Majaza and said government would ensure continued development in the area.

Speaking at the same function, Senior Chief Dambe said chiefs should work with the government of the day and support it in its development endeavours.

Group Village Headman Kambuwe, real name Smart Zulu was elevated to Sub Traditional Authority Kambuwe, adding the total number of Sub TA's in the district to four.