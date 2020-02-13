South Africa: Hawks Bust Women Boarding Bus to Gauteng With Explosives Worth R1.2m

The Limpopo Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on Wednesday arrested two women who were allegedly in possession of explosives worth around R1.2m.

The women, aged 27 and 41, were arrested for unlawful possession of explosives in Thohoyandou.

According to police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, the team received a tip-off about two women from Zimbabwe who were in possession of explosives destined for Gauteng.

"The two people matching the description of the suspects were spotted in one of the lodges in Thohoyandou and their movements were constantly monitored.

"The suspects were arrested as they were about to board a bus to Gauteng.

"Explosives, emulsion blasting cartridges and case fuses with the estimated street value of over R1.2m were seized," Maluleke said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of unlawful possession of explosives and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Source: News24