Nigeria: Our Mandate Is to Eradicate Malaria This Year, Says CCF Boss

An Abia state born Gloria Chinwe Chibuike, founder and president, Chinwe Chibuike Foundation (CCF) has all things to thank God for, in the year past as most of her dream projects were met.

The youthful maiden whose large heart for humanitarian deeds cut the attention of two award organisers that rewarded her impact in the health sector during the year 2019 still believe that there is a lot more to be done to combat the malaria parasite in the country. She also stated that her foundation has repositioned to tackle the malaria menace this year in partnership with relevant bodies.

CCF bagged the "Humanitarian Health NGO of the Year Award" at the Most Beautiful Girl Award and another, "Exceptional Humanitarian Service Provider of the Year Award" at the African Leading Women Award all held in Abuja in 2019, and made possible by her foundation's healthcare interventions.

The foundation established in 2018 has contributed tremendously in the area of health services especially in Abia state, where a healthcare campaign impacting over 500 Abia indigenes were carried. CCF visited Umuahia, Abia state capital in June, 2019 for a health sensitization drive with a team of doctors and laboratory experts and delivered free malaria treatment, medical tests as well as healthcare education and counseling on the causes and symptoms of the deadly malaria parasite.

She also flagged off free eye care campaign for women; an initiative carried out in partnership with the wife of Abia state Governor, Her Excellency, Nkechi Caroline Ikpeazu at the government house in Umuahia. The campaign was focused on affordable eye care treatments, through consistent intervention aides. Eye enhancement tools, drugs and medicated glasses were distributed to a large number of women who participated during the exercise.

The Foundation also sponsored about 50 persons living with HIV & AIDS including widows, orphans and the less privileged to attend the Nigeria health concert held in October 2019.

Gloria Chinwe Chibuike believes that healthcare in Nigeria should be taken serious to prevent some avoidable illnesses. She also challenged NGOs in country to put more effort in sensitizing Nigerians especially those living in the rural areas to imbibe a hygienic lifestyle to avoid communicable diseases.

Gloria was born in Aba, Abia State State, went to Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State and graduated in 2016 with a degree in Plant Science and Biotechnology. She also went to Massasoit Community College, Brockton, Massachusetts in 2016, studied Nursing and graduated in 2018 and currently doing a Bachelor's in Nursing to graduate next year.

Vanguard