Mauritius: 19 Families Receive Keys of Their Housing Units in Pointe Aux Sables

press release

A total of 19 eligible families under the Full Concrete Housing (FCH) Unit Scheme, from the region of Pointe aux Sables, received yesterday, keys of their housing units. The Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity and Economic Empowerment, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo was present on that occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo indicated that Government is putting a lot of emphasis on alleviating the poor conditions of living of people who are at the lower rung of the social ladder. She pointed out that owning a house symbolically represents an important part of the life of each and every citizen, contributing to the welfare of the family.

The FCH project, a joint collaboration of the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF) and the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, has as objectives to provide decent housing units of 50 m2 to vulnerable families. These housing units, constructed to the tune of some Rs 18 million, is among of the various governmental measures to eradicating poverty and improving the quality of life of vulnerable members of the society.

They are equipped with all the necessary facilities, amenities, security and a harmonious environment where beneficiaries can live an active and healthy life in better conditions.