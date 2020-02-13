Mozambique: Government 'Listens to Public' in Cabo Delgado

12 February 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Council of Ministers (Cabinet) met on Monday and Tuesday in the city of Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, in order to "listen to the public", according to the government spokesperson, Justice Minister Helena Kida.

At a brief press conference on Tuesday, Kida said the terrorist insurgency in parts of Cabo Delgado was at the top of the agenda for the meeting.

She said the government is working to identify the insurgents and their motivations, as a step towards restoring tranquility and security among the people of Cabo Delgado.

Asked for more details, Kida said "What was done at this meeting was to listen to the population, listen to influential persons, listen to the Cabo Delgado provincial and district governments, so that the government can respond with actions that bring solutions to this situation of instability".

She added that, after these consultations, "the government will be in a better position to define strategies and to find effective solutions". She gave no hint as to what those solutions might consist of.

As for the emergency provoked by torrential rains, in Cabo Delgado and several other provinces, Kida said "what happened was that each sector brought their plans, some of which are already under way, and others they hope to implement over the short and medium terms".

The meeting was expanded to include provincial and district government officials. The last time the Council of Ministers held a meeting outside Maputo was in 2019, when it met in the central city of Beira, in the wake of Cyclone Idai, which hit the city in March.

