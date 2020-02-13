Nigeria: Terrorists May Strike At National Assembly - MGT

13 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The management of the National Assembly Complex has raised the alarm that terrorists may strike at the complex.

A top management official of the complex yesterday said: "Yes! We have this dangerous intelligence report that the National Assembly may be a victim of terrorist attack and we're not joking with it. The official said the way strange and very suspicious looking persons thronged the National Assembly complex in recent times was worrisome.

He said many of the strange persons, if confronted at the gates of the complex, were quick to claim being constituents of lawmakers.

The official decried that the situation had overstretched security architecture at the National Assembly.

He said though several steps were being taken, many stakeholders were not showing the needed co-operation.

Contacted, Director, Public Affairs, National Assembly Complex, Yahaya Dan-Zaria, also expressed concerns over the situation, noting, however, that steps were being taken to address it.

A security subcommittee set up by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Ataba Sani Omolori, had recommended, among other things,that "an arms bearing elite force be established for the National Assembly.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.