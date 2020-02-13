Nigeria: Govt to Expand Abuja-Kano Highway to 6 Lanes

13 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved the appointment of Yolas Consultants to handle the engineering design for the extension of Abuja-Kano Highway from four to six lanes.

The contract, awarded for N867.263m, would be executed in five months.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola, who briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of FEC meeting, said the work would be executed in five months.

Fashola said the new design to be prepared by the consultant would consider the inclusion of about 66 bridges.

Also, the FEC approved the two memos presented by the Ministry of Transportation on 180 marine vendors and the rehabilitation of Tincan Island Port.

The Minister of State, Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, said the contract for 180 marine vendors was awarded to Messr AG Vision Nigeria Limited at the sum of N1.482bn.

Saraki said the second contract for the extension of consultancy services for the rehabilitation of Tincan Island Port was awarded to Messrs Yolas Consultants at the cost of N144m.

