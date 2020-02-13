South Africa: Stormers Prop Granted Early Release for UK Move

13 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Tighthead prop Wilco Louw will be released early from his contract with Western Province Rugby to join English club Harlequins at the end of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The front row powerhouse, who has 48 caps for the Stormers and 57 caps for Western Province, will join the Premiership outfit in July, having been granted an early release from his contract with Western Province Rugby.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that he is grateful that a resolution which suits all parties has been found.

"While we did not want to stand in Wilco's way, we also know that he has a huge role to play in our Super Rugby campaign this season and we are happy that we have an agreement which allows him to focus on his rugby," Dobson said on the Stormers website.

"Wilco has been a selfless servant of Western Province and the Stormers and we are all hoping that he will be able to end his time here on a high as we all look to make the most of the final Super Rugby season at Newlands."

Louw said that while he is excited about the next chapter of his career in England, he is also determined to make his last season at Newlands a memorable one.

"I have grown both as a player and a person in my time at Newlands, so I will be going all-out to contribute as much as I can to the team this season," he said.

"I am also looking forward to what the future holds with Harlequins and will take many happy memories of my time with Western Province and the Stormers with me when I leave in July."

The Stormers take on the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

- Stormers media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.