South Africa: Stormers Prop Granted Early Release for UK Move

Cape Town — Tighthead prop Wilco Louw will be released early from his contract with Western Province Rugby to join English club Harlequins at the end of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The front row powerhouse, who has 48 caps for the Stormers and 57 caps for Western Province, will join the Premiership outfit in July, having been granted an early release from his contract with Western Province Rugby.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that he is grateful that a resolution which suits all parties has been found.

"While we did not want to stand in Wilco's way, we also know that he has a huge role to play in our Super Rugby campaign this season and we are happy that we have an agreement which allows him to focus on his rugby," Dobson said on the Stormers website.

"Wilco has been a selfless servant of Western Province and the Stormers and we are all hoping that he will be able to end his time here on a high as we all look to make the most of the final Super Rugby season at Newlands."

Louw said that while he is excited about the next chapter of his career in England, he is also determined to make his last season at Newlands a memorable one.

"I have grown both as a player and a person in my time at Newlands, so I will be going all-out to contribute as much as I can to the team this season," he said.

"I am also looking forward to what the future holds with Harlequins and will take many happy memories of my time with Western Province and the Stormers with me when I leave in July."

The Stormers take on the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

- Stormers media

Source: Sport24