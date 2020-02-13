Zimbabwe: Passport Office for Chitungwiza

The Registrar-General's Department is set to open passport offices in Chitungwiza and Murehwa as part of its decentralisation programme.

Registrar-General Mr Clement Masango recently told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs that the decision to open passport offices in Chitungwiza and Murehwa was strategic as it would ease congestion in the capital.

Officials from Chitungwiza Municipality said the Registrar-General's Office had since requested for permission to spruce up their existing sub-office at Town House to facilitate the issuance of passports.

The matter was raised by Chitungwiza Acting Town Clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu during a recent full council meeting after he read a letter signed by the town's district registrar.

"The Registrar-General's Department has written to us a letter so that we allocate them space at our head office so that they open a passport office in Chitungwiza.

"They indicated that they want to rehabilitate and partition the current offices they are using at our head office to issue birth certificates and commence works as soon as possible," he said.

Chitungwiza city fathers resolved to offer the Registrar-General's Office space, but differed on the exact site.

Some councillors want the offices to be housed at Town House as per the Registrar-General's Office's request, but others want the passport office at council's Zengeza 2 sub-offices.

Chitungwiza Residents' Association director Ms Alice Kuvheya said the opening of the offices should come sooner rather than later.

"As residents we welcome this initiative this is the devolution we want. We will no longer be spending time and money going to Harare to get passports," she said.