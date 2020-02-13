Zimbabwe: 16 New Magistrates Sworn-in

Sixteen magistrates who were yesterday sworn-in at the Harare Magistrates' Court hit the ground running by presiding over various criminal matters in different courtrooms.

The new magistrates were alternating between courtrooms, as they marked the beginning of their new careers as judicial officers.

Acting Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, who presided over the swearing-in ceremony, said the 16 would go a long way in improving justice delivery.

"Integrity is what makes a judiciary officer. It is important for every magistrate to observe that process and ensure that you carry yourself with the comportment that is required of any judicial officer."

Mr Mutevedzi said most of the magistrates would be deployed to stations outside Harare.

"From what I remember, none of them will be stationed in Harare as they will be deployed to other stations outside Harare.

"It brings the total number of magistrates to 235 and obviously those additions always make us happier because of the level and number of cases that are coming to the courts.

"If you look at the statistics, the number of cases coming to our courts -- both civil and criminal -- are increasing every year and that also calls for the increase in the manpower that we have.

"The addition of the 16 to the complement that we have is a welcome relief and it will certainly boost our numbers in the court and increase the rate at which we clear cases in the courts."

The 16 are Samantha Tanya Dhlamini, Annia Jerita Chimweta, Linda Dzvene, Cheryl Shingirai Tembo, Learnear Khumalo, Ndumiso Khumalo, Rutendo Theresa Machingura, Lisah Mutendereki, Jairas Mutseyekwa, Audrey Vimbai Muzhingi, Meenal Muneshkumar Narotam, Conceptor Ngwerume, Sharon Nxongo, Thombizodzwa Sibanda, Tafara Hwata and Amanda Ndlovu.

Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi, lawyers and relatives of the new magistrates attended the event.