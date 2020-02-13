Zimbabwe: 16 New Magistrates Sworn-in

13 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Sixteen magistrates who were yesterday sworn-in at the Harare Magistrates' Court hit the ground running by presiding over various criminal matters in different courtrooms.

The new magistrates were alternating between courtrooms, as they marked the beginning of their new careers as judicial officers.

Acting Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, who presided over the swearing-in ceremony, said the 16 would go a long way in improving justice delivery.

"Integrity is what makes a judiciary officer. It is important for every magistrate to observe that process and ensure that you carry yourself with the comportment that is required of any judicial officer."

Mr Mutevedzi said most of the magistrates would be deployed to stations outside Harare.

"From what I remember, none of them will be stationed in Harare as they will be deployed to other stations outside Harare.

"It brings the total number of magistrates to 235 and obviously those additions always make us happier because of the level and number of cases that are coming to the courts.

"If you look at the statistics, the number of cases coming to our courts -- both civil and criminal -- are increasing every year and that also calls for the increase in the manpower that we have.

"The addition of the 16 to the complement that we have is a welcome relief and it will certainly boost our numbers in the court and increase the rate at which we clear cases in the courts."

The 16 are Samantha Tanya Dhlamini, Annia Jerita Chimweta, Linda Dzvene, Cheryl Shingirai Tembo, Learnear Khumalo, Ndumiso Khumalo, Rutendo Theresa Machingura, Lisah Mutendereki, Jairas Mutseyekwa, Audrey Vimbai Muzhingi, Meenal Muneshkumar Narotam, Conceptor Ngwerume, Sharon Nxongo, Thombizodzwa Sibanda, Tafara Hwata and Amanda Ndlovu.

Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi, lawyers and relatives of the new magistrates attended the event.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.