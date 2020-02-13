Botswana: Bnsc Appoints Lebotse-Sebego Vice Chairperson

Gaborone — The Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) board has appointed Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego its vice chairperson

A news release from BNSC states that the decision to appoint Lebotse-Sebego was taken at its board meeting held on February 6.

She brings with her vast experience as both a netball player and administrator having started playing netball in 1984 at primary school and through university and beyond.

The release says as a netball athlete, she captained both the Under 21 and senior netball teams and retired in 2003 to move to sport administration.

It further notes that Lebotse-Sebego became the president of Botswana Netball Association (BONA) in 2007 until 2017, and that during her presidency, Botswana hosted the Netball World Youth Cup 2017, the first International Netball Federation World Cup in Africa.

The release says as BONA president, she won the chairman's award in 2010 at the BNSC sports awards and the administrator of the year award.

The release further says in 2010 she was elected the president of Africa Netball, the supreme body of netball in Africa, a position she held until October 2019.

She was also elected to represent Africa in the Board of the International Netball Federation (INF), the world supreme body of netball from 2010 to 2019.

It further states that in 2017, she initiated the Basadi Bomme Trust that advocates for and solicits resources for various women sport.

In 2019, Basadi Bomme led a crowd funding initiative to give Cheludo David an opportunity for trials at professional netball in Australia.

Source : BOPA