Nigeria: Intensify War On 'Miracle Centres', Osun Govt Urges WAEC

13 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has called on West African Examination Council (WAEC) to intensify its war against 'miracle centres' in order to eradicate exam malpractices in the country.

Oyetola made the call during a courtesy visit by members of the council in his office in Osogbo on Wednesday.

"I want to also commend you for rising up to the issue of 'Miracle Centres', also popularly known as 'Special Centres'. It is the bane of education now," the governor said.

Oyetola said that the public must realise that miracle centres were only synonymous or found among some churches and not in the education sector.

He commended the council for showing concern on the issue as well as taking further steps in sanctioning offenders.

"Nobody should be spared. We want zero tolerance to any form of examination malpractice in the country.

"As a government, we want to assure WAEC of our support in the best possible way we can," Gov. Oyetola said.

He said that WAEC had recorded remarkable achievements in its bid to ensure zero tolerance to examination malpractice and stressed the need to sustain the tempo for the benefit and development of the nation.

He also promised to collaborate with the council in the area of training and retraining of Osun teachers, as regular training of teachers remained critical in advancing the education sector.

"I realise that some teachers could have taught for 20 years without any form of training and we do not want such for this state.

"It is therefore on this premise that I urge you to work with our Ministry of Education to see how we can collaborate to train our teachers.

"It is time we also encourage our children to embrace hard work as it is only through hard work that success is achieved. There is no cutting corners, no miracle centre," he stressed.

Earlier in his address, the council's outgoing Head, WAEC National Office in Nigeria, Mr Olu Adenipekun, lauded the governor for the reception accorded his delegation and the support the council was receiving from the state.

He assured the governor of collaboration with the state in the fight against examination malpractice.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.