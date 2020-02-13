Zimbabwe: Anti-Corruption Crusade Gathers Pace

Sports and Recreation Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa, has in the past three days met heads of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and National Prosecuting Authority to discuss issues related to rooting out corruption in domestic sport.

Mlotshwa, who is on a crusade to root out all form of vices that have, in the past, weighed down domestic sport, led a delegation from the SRC which met ZACC chairperson, Loice Matanda-Moyo, on Monday.

Yesterday, Mlotshwa held another meeting with Prosecutor-General, Kumbirai Hodzi, at the National Prosecuting Authority headquarters in Harare. The SRC revealed the meeting discussed "various issues of mutual concern in sports (and) the NPA will establish a specialist office for the prosecution of sports related offenses.

"It is intended that once the agreed framework is in place, the designated prosecutor will work closely with the SRC, ZACC and ZRP.

"No to corruption in sport."

The SRC also shed some light on the meeting between Mlotshwa, and his delegation, and the ZACC delegation on Monday led by Matanda-Moyo.

"The chairperson of the Sports and Recreation Commission, Mr Gerald Nqobile Mlotshwa, together with his delegation, held an extremely productive meeting with the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo and her team, at ZACC offices on 10 February 2020," the statement said.

"The two parties deliberated on areas of mutual interest and cooperation including the reconfiguration of the Sport and Recreation industry through the investigation of corruption in the sports sector, and generally, the enforcement of the tenets of good corporate governance. "The technical and investigative expertise of ZACC would be utilised in those areas involving the abuse of public funds by national sports associations and their office bearers.

"The discussion also focused on areas of synergy particularly in relation to partnering on awareness initiatives to educate sport associations and their members on how to shun corruption and deal effectively with cases of corruption. "The meeting reiterated the need to use sport as a viable tool for disseminating anti-corruption messages in order to reduce incidences of financial malfeasance, the use of banned substances and unruly practices such as age cheating, amongst other concerns afflicting sport in Zimbabwe.