Zimbabwe: Rankings Boost for Zim Cricketers

SEAN Williams is Zimbabwe's highest ranked cricket player after landing onto third place in the overall ICC Men's T20 best all-rounder rankings.

The 33-year-old sits behind Afghanistan's Mahommad Nabi and Glen Maxwell of Australia in the latest rankings.

Williams, however, last played this format of the game four months ago when Zimbabwe toured Singapore for a triangular series that involved the hosts and Nepal.

Williams and Sikandar Raza are also in the top 10 rankings of the One Day International all-rounder rankings updated by the ICC on Tuesday.

Raza is placed on ninth place while Williams is 10th.

Raza, who recently grabbed a career-best seven-wicket haul in the Test against Sri Lanka, is the country's best Test player ahead of the tour to Bangladesh.

His performance helped him rise to 15th place on the best Test all-rounders charts led by West Indies skipper Jason Holder.

Veteran Brendan Taylor is Zimbabwe's best Test batsman at number 22 followed by Raza, Craig Ervine and Williams.

Sadly, Williams is set to miss the Chevrons' Test match next week against Bangladesh as he will remain home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

In his absence, Ervine, who recently passed the 1 000 Test runs mark, will captain the team for the one-off match scheduled for February 22-26 in Dhaka.

Zimbabwe will leave for Dhaka tomorrow and will first face the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a two-day practice match scheduled for February 18-19 before the Test match is played.

Williams is only expected to join the Zimbabwe team for the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh pencilled for March 1, 3 and 6 in Syhlet.

The tour will end with Zimbabwe and Bangladesh meeting in two Twenty20 international games set for March 9 and 11 in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the weather played a big part yesterday when the domestic Pro50 Championship match between Rangers and Mountaineers was called off without a ball bowled at Old Georgians.

The match was called off due to persistent rain and a wet outfield and the teams shared one point apiece.

Mountaineers were dislodged at the top by Tuskers who beat Rhinos by 49 runs to maintain their 100 percent record at Harare Sports Club.

Luke Jongwe top scored with 50 runs and Craig Ervine contributed 40 in this low-scoring match after Tuskers were sent in to bat first and got bowled out for 161 in 41.2 overs.

The bowling department then put up a spirited fight to dismantle Rhinos for 112 in 30.1 overs.

Earlier on, Tuskers' both opening batmen Brian Chari and Cunningham Ncube were dismissed without scoring in the first over by Rhinos' pace bowler, Carl Mumba.

The 24-year-old finished with four wickets for 47 runs in nine overs. There were also two wickets each for Brandon Mavuta, Neville Madziva and Tendai Chisoro.

The matches will continue tomorrow as Eagles face Tuskers at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Rhinos clash with Rangers at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Test squad

Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Christopher Mpofu, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma