Malawi: Dancehall Artist Binge Envisions Malawi Okoma in New Song

Lilongwe — "A brighter Malawi, a Malawi where everyone is there for each other and where there are no 'six inches' around"; these are the dreams of dancehall artist Binge in his new song Malawi Okoma.

After a 2008 debut album, Binge returns in 2020 with a new album project, a project which starts with the release of a new song Malawi okoma.

The song, according to the artist, is a one that encourages and visualises a Malawi where everyone is there for his or her neighbour despite their class, political, religious or tribal backgrounds.

"I had to sit back and reflect the kind of life which we Malawians live, the kinds of problems both politically and financially we are facing and the never ending confusions and uncertainties around.

"Just look at how we behave, it seems like everyone is there for himself and there seems to be so much selfishness around, where no one is thinking about the welfare of the person next to him," said Binge.

This, he said, was the motivation behind the song which tackles the need for people to think of others as they think of themselves and avoid suppressing each other.

"I want to preach and teach Malawians to change their mindsets. We must love one another; extend a hand of support to our friends wherever possible so that we should have a better Malawi, hence the song Malawi Okoma.

The artist said people should expect fireworks from him in this New Year. Having in the recent past been concentrating on releasing singles, this time around he says his efforts are concentrated on releasing an album which the new song will be part of.

The album is being recorded by several recording gurus like Recall Music Studio with Recall, Twb Records with King Duda, Street vibes with Dickies walker and Jay Em beats.

The ten tracked album will also include a song which features an artist from Uganda by the name Anecco Omitto AKA Blazy Eddie titled Uganda and Malawi girls.

Other songs include Kukongora kumeneku bwanji mkaziand Zakudya zokoma featuring Nepman.

"People misunderstand the message behind the song Zakudya zokoma to an extent that some radio stations refuse to play the song, but if you listen to the song with sober mind, you will realise that it has honest message.

"We are now flooded with foodstuffs full of different chemicals and with [more] different strange tastes than we used to know. This is what the song addresses," said Binge.

The artist has one studio album which carries the song Zovala, a mix tape titled "Binge and the hip-hop stars" which is a collection of singles he did with different hip-hop artists like Phyzix, Mwanache, Zinja and L Planet. There is also a singles mix carrying the song mkazi waku Zomba and two DVDs.

The dancehall star further said he remains a powerhouse in the dancehall arena.

"I am still there; I am here. I cannot jeopardise that at any cost for the sake of my loyal fans that have been there since 2000. All what is needed is to work hard so that I remain relevant in the industry.

