Namibia: Breweries Donates 30 Desks to Emma Hoogenhout Primary School

12 February 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Emma Hoogenhout Primary School in Windhoek received 30 desks this week from the Desks for Education Project administered by Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL).

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group in a statement said that the two seater desks are hand-crafted by NBL in collaboration with, Kraatz and speaks directly to the group's 2020 vision of being a catalyst for positive change.

"Through various initiatives and projects over the past years, we have demonstrated our commitment to education and children as strong pillars of our CSI portfolio, and, so far we have manufactured and distributed 190 desks since June 2019," they added.

They highlighted the other schools that have already benefited from the project include Otjinungua Mobile School in the Kunene Region (25 desks), Cimbebasia Primary School (40), Augeikas Primary School (30), Michelle McLean Primary School (30), Green Leaves in Babylon (15) and Otjinene ECD Centre (20).

Caption: Equipment Coordinator: Events & Sponsorships at NBL Naftal Niidhila (far right) handing over the desks to the school learners and Ms Wilson, Life Skills Teacher at Emma Hoogenhout (far left) and Ms Naylor, Head of Department at the School (back centre).

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.