Namibia: Breweries Donates 30 Desks to Emma Hoogenhout Primary School

Emma Hoogenhout Primary School in Windhoek received 30 desks this week from the Desks for Education Project administered by Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL).

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group in a statement said that the two seater desks are hand-crafted by NBL in collaboration with, Kraatz and speaks directly to the group's 2020 vision of being a catalyst for positive change.

"Through various initiatives and projects over the past years, we have demonstrated our commitment to education and children as strong pillars of our CSI portfolio, and, so far we have manufactured and distributed 190 desks since June 2019," they added.

They highlighted the other schools that have already benefited from the project include Otjinungua Mobile School in the Kunene Region (25 desks), Cimbebasia Primary School (40), Augeikas Primary School (30), Michelle McLean Primary School (30), Green Leaves in Babylon (15) and Otjinene ECD Centre (20).

Caption: Equipment Coordinator: Events & Sponsorships at NBL Naftal Niidhila (far right) handing over the desks to the school learners and Ms Wilson, Life Skills Teacher at Emma Hoogenhout (far left) and Ms Naylor, Head of Department at the School (back centre).