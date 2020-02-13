Zimbabwe: Prosecutor Bombshell - Chamisa Calls for Action

Opposition MDC President Nelson Chamisa has called for action and unity in the fight against corruption saying the revelations by the Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi that corrupt cartels had captured justice delivery system confirms state capture.

Posting on Twitter today, Chamisa said the Zanu PF regime was not fit for purpose as it had been captured and compromised by corrupt cartels.

"It is a call to action when the country's Prosecutor General confirms that cartels have captured state institutions.This reflects a captured and compromised state and that the regime is not fit for purpose.Politics aside,we must now unite in this BIG fight against corruption.

"The PG confirms the serious and systemic nature of rot permeating the State. As ever, the fish rots from the head.If the top prosecutor is moved to make such public complaints then he is not getting support from the political leadership to perform his constitutional role.

"The anti-corruption rhetoric is a mere facade designed to hoodwink Zimbabweans and the world. Over the past two years,the level of corruption & state capture has escalated to obscene levels.There can not be sustainable prosperity when national wealth is in the hands of a few," said Chamisa.

Addressing a POLAD conference in Bulawayo early this week, Hodzi said the fight against corruption had become impossible owing to the capture of key institutions in the justice delivery system.

He fingered Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), media as well as the Judiciary Service Commission as being captured by cartels.

Hodzi's remarks also coincided with allegations by the now suspended Zanu PF youth league leaders, Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu that untouchable cartels were bleeding the economy.

The PG's remarks also flies in the face of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's commitment to fight corruption and the failure by the courts to convict top officials arrested over graft allegations.