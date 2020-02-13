Tanzania: CCM Bigwigs' Fate Imminent

THE fate of prominent Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) cadres Abdulrahman Kinana, Yusuph Makamba and Bernard Membe, who face dis- ciplinary charges, will be decided after seven days, the party said on Wednesday.

The ultimatum was issued by the CCM Central Committee (CC), which convened yesterday at the Lumumba's sub-offices under its national chairman, President John Magufuli.

During the meeting, the CC touched among other key issues, the disciplinary charges facing the three long-serving cadres.

The trio was recently grilled by the party's Security and Ethics Committee over misconducts after audio clips leaked last year; revealing secret talks in which they, alongside few other members, appeared to conspire against chairman, President John Magufuli.

They were charged before the committee, chaired by Vice Chairman (Mainland) Philip Mangula, over indiscipline and violation of the party's ethics and constitution.

Mr Membe, who served the country as Foreign Affairs Minister during the fourth phase government, attended his disciplinary hearing conducted at the party's headquarters in Dodoma, last Thursday.

Comrades Makamba and Kinana, who served the party at the capacity of secretary general in 2007-2011 and 2012-2018 re spectively, appeared before the committee for grilling on Monday, this week in Dar es Salaam.

The CC received and discussed the initial report from Mangula's committee over the disciplinary hearing --being an implementation of the resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC) which convened in Mwanza, December last year.

According to the statement issued yesterday by CCM's secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Humphrey Polepole, shortly after the meeting, the highest decision making organ instructed the ethics committee to finalize the report in a week.

"The Central Committee has received the initial report from the Security and Ethics Committee regarding the implementation of the resolution reached by the National Executive Committee (NEC)," said Mr Polepole, recalling the NEC had directed the Mangula-led committee to summon and grill the three embattled members.

"The Central Committee has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Security and Ethics Committee to complete the report of the disciplinary hearing and present it to relevant organs," he revealed.

The high-level meeting also received a report on preparations and direction of the party's policy for the next ten years (2020-2030) and the CCM manifesto ahead of this year's general election.

"It has received the report on the writing of the document which is very crucial and confirms the rate at which the work has been done until we get the intended document," said Mr Polepole in a statement.

Moreover, the committee went through the whole exercise of preparing the CCM's manifesto for the forthcoming general election and instructed incorporation of opinion from all stakeholders.

During the meeting, the committee also received the request by the former Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye to rejoin the party after he exited in 2015.

On his request, Mr Sumaye hailed the party and the government for a good job of bringing positive changes and development in the country.

With that, the committee has instructed that the rules of joining the party should be observed according to the CCM constitution.

Meanwhile, CCM yesterday received five councillors of Kigoma Ujiji municipality in Kigoma region who have defected from the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT- Wazalendo).

The defected councillors with their wards on bracket are Mr Hamis Hamis (Gungu), Mussa Mgongolwa (Kipampa), Hamdir Nassor (Kasingirima), Fuwad Seif (Kasimbu) and Ismael Hussein from Kagera ward.

They were received by CCM general secretary Dr Bashiru Ally.

According to Mr Hussein, who was the secretary of ACT councillors in Kigoma Ujiji, they have decided to resign from their previous roles and join CCM as the way of showing their support on work being done by the government.

"The government is doing a great job, and we are impressed by President Magufuli who has a big trust on youth, we are ready to support the government from today," he said.