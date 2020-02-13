Rwanda: Yves Nimubona Eyes Gold Medal in Rwamagana Half Marathon Challenge

Rwanda international Yves Nimubona has set sights on a podium finish at the Rwamagana Half Marathon Challenge slated for February 16.

The one-day event will also feature a 10km run for fun category, which is open to everyone.

Nimubona told Times Sports that the change in weather recently will boost his chances.

"I usually find it difficult competing in race when it is raining. But the weather seems to have changed in the recent days, something I am confident will increase my chances of winning."

Last year, John Hakizimana, in men's category, and Mediatrice Nyirarungwa, in women's section, were the winners in the full marathon, while Yves Nimubona (men) and Marthe Yankurije (women) bagged gold medals in the half marathon.

Rwamagana Marathon Challenge is organised by Rwamagana District in partnership with the local athletics governing body.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas