Tunisia: General Situation in Country At Heart of Saied-Chahed Meeting

12 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied and caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed discussed at meeting on Wednesday at the Carthage Palace the general situation in the country, including the security and socio-economic situation, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The talks focused on the general situation in the country, especially the security situation and the most important security challenges in the fight against terrorism in addition to the economic and social situation," Youssef Chahed said after the meeting.

"The President of the Republic recommended the need to continue government's work until the new government takes office," Chahed added.

He added that he assured the President of the Republic about the government team's concern to continue its work and ensure the proper functioning of the public service.

