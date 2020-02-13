Angola: Football - Sagrada Esperança Knock Out Petro De Luanda

Luanda — Petro de Luanda were knocked out from Angola League Cup in Football due to the draw of two goals last Wednesday with Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte, in a second-leg match for the eighth finals of the competition, a game played in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in the country's capital.

With that, Sagrada reache the quarter-finals due to the first match result of one goal in their home and will face Desportivo da Huíla in the next phase.

In last Wednesday's challenge Manguxi and Tony scored for Petro while Lulas and Gaspar scored for Sagrada.

Meanwhile, still for Angola Cup, Sporting de Benguela in penalties beat Jovens do Moxico by 4-3, for the round of sixteen stage and will play Santa Rita de Cássia in the eighth finals. The winner of this match will play Interclube in the quarter-finals.

Check bellow the quarter-finals match-ups:

1º de Agosto x Académica do Lobito

Wiliete de Benguela x Bravos do Maquis

Desportivo da Huíla x Sagrada Esperança

Interclube x (winner of the match between Santa Rita do Uíge-Sporting de Benguela).

1º de Agosto are the trophy holders.