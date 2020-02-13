Zimbabwe: High Court Bars Marry From Having Access to Her Kids, Property

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, was Wednesday barred by the High Court from having access to the couple's three minor children.

She had made an application at the High Court seeking access to the children and the couple's Borrowdale Brooke matrimonial home, while awaiting hearing of an appeal filed by her husband at the Supreme Court.

Chiwenga had challenged a High Court ruling passed by Justice Christopher Banda that Marry should have access to her minor children, matrimonial home and personal property.

However, High Court judge, Justice Owen Tagu Wednesday barred her from returning to the Borrowdale Brooke home and to have access to the children saying her request lacked weight.

"The application for leave to execute pending appeal is hereby dismissed. The order (Banda's) will not be operational until the case is heard," the judge said before she ordered Mubaiwa to settle the costs of the suit.

Mubaiwa and Chiwenga are going through messy divorce and the two are embroiled in several bitter legal battles which are yet to be settled.

Banda had granted Mubaiwa access to her matrimonial Borrowdale Brooke mansion, children as well as her personal property including vehicles when she approached the court for help after Chiwenga chased her away when she was granted bail at the High Court on January 6 this year.

Banda had ruled that Chiwenga had no authority to bar Mubaiwa from living at the Borrowdale Brooke home without a court order.

However, Chiwenga appealed against Banda's ruling at the Supreme Court and the matter will be heard next month.