Namibia: Okakarara Vocational Training Centre Gets Boost From Firstrand Namibia

12 February 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation recently handed over equipment valued at N$92,000 to the Okakarara Vocational Training Centre.

"Vocational training is truly the need of the hour, especially in a country like Namibia where our students need skills to become self-reliant. I am delighted to officially hand over an embroidery machine, two t-shirt head press machines, a vinyl cutter machine, three straight stitch sewing machines, and two overlock sewing machines to the value of N$92,000," said Seth Maharero, Branch Manager of FNB Okakarara.

According to Sackeus T Pohamba, VTC Head: Trainee Support, Namibia needs robust interventions from all sectors of the economy to bridge the skills gap, promote the social welfare of the general populace and eradication of poverty through self-employment.

"This donation by FNB will enable OVTC to become even more of a community-oriented institution by being responsive to the community's demand of quality and effective services," he said

The Okakarara Vocational Training Centre officially opened its doors in 1997, and is the oldest centre under the NTA. The centre conducts its operations under the realm of the Vocational Education and Training (VET) Act, No. 1 of 2008, which makes provision for the management and control of all state-owned vocational training centres to be devolved upon the Namibia Training Authority, until such time that these centres, in the opinion of the Board of Directors of the NTA, are transformed into self-reliant vocational education and training providers.

Caption: (F.l.t.r.) Mr. Sackeus T Pohamba - VTC Head: Trainee Support, Mr. Seth Maharero - Branch Manager: FNB Okakarara, Virinao Kambatuka - VTC, Mr. Penson Mootu: VTC Centre Manager, Ms. Gloria Jamela -VTC, Absolom Iipinge - VTC Finance Manager and Elizabeth Nhinda VTC.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

