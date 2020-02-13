Zimbabwe: Gmaz Sets Record Straight On Parliament Snub

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has set the record straight on why they did not appear before the Justice Mayor Wadyajena Portfolio Committee saying the issue falls under the Public Accounts Committee.

GMAZ had earlier written to parliament indicating that they would not appear before the Lands and Agriculture portfolio committee not only because of Wadyajena's "unprofessional" and "partisan" behavior on the issue, but also his public funds abuse allegations can only be handled by the Tendai Biti led Public Accounts Committee.

GMAZ Spokesperson, Garikai Chaunza said in their letter to the Clerk of Parliament they highlighted their suspicion that they would be subjected to a fair hearing given Wadyajena's conduct.

"Our reasons for not appearing before the said Portfolio are contained in the letter by our attorneys to the Acting Clerk of Parliament," said Chaunza.

Despite claims by Wadyajena that GMAZ had received money from Government through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Chaunza said they never received money from government.

"Suffice to say, however, that GMAZ never received $27M from the government as claimed. In fact, we have lent funds to the government for silo rehabilitation. We challenge anyone to publicly produce proof of the disbursements to millers," he said.

Meanwhile GMAZ chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara has slapped suspended Zanu PF youth league bosses, Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu with a $10 million lawsuit for labeling him corrupt. The duo made the accusations at a press conference in Harare last week.