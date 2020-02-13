Zimbabwe: Gmaz Sets Record Straight On Parliament Snub

12 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has set the record straight on why they did not appear before the Justice Mayor Wadyajena Portfolio Committee saying the issue falls under the Public Accounts Committee.

GMAZ had earlier written to parliament indicating that they would not appear before the Lands and Agriculture portfolio committee not only because of Wadyajena's "unprofessional" and "partisan" behavior on the issue, but also his public funds abuse allegations can only be handled by the Tendai Biti led Public Accounts Committee.

GMAZ Spokesperson, Garikai Chaunza said in their letter to the Clerk of Parliament they highlighted their suspicion that they would be subjected to a fair hearing given Wadyajena's conduct.

"Our reasons for not appearing before the said Portfolio are contained in the letter by our attorneys to the Acting Clerk of Parliament," said Chaunza.

Despite claims by Wadyajena that GMAZ had received money from Government through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Chaunza said they never received money from government.

"Suffice to say, however, that GMAZ never received $27M from the government as claimed. In fact, we have lent funds to the government for silo rehabilitation. We challenge anyone to publicly produce proof of the disbursements to millers," he said.

Meanwhile GMAZ chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara has slapped suspended Zanu PF youth league bosses, Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu with a $10 million lawsuit for labeling him corrupt. The duo made the accusations at a press conference in Harare last week.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.