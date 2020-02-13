Benin: UN Committee On Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to Review Belgium, Benin, Guinea, Norway, Ukraine

13 February 2020
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)

Geneva — The above are among the 170 States that are party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing it.

The public meetings will be held in the Ground Floor Conference Room of Palais Wilson in Geneva (Weeks 1 and 2) and the First Floor Conference Room (Week 3). A full schedule of meetings is available online here. The sessions will be webcast at http://webtv.un.org/, and the recommended hashtag for the session will be #CESCR67.

The Committee will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective States and be briefed by a wide variety of stakeholders, including NGOs, national human rights institutions.

More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States, is available on the can be found on the session's webpage. For media accreditation, please click here.

The Committee is scheduled to publish its findings on the respective States, known as concluding observations, here on 9 March 2020.

