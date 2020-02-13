Malawi: Our Aim Foundation Beckons Women

Lilongwe — Our Aim Foundation (OAF) has expressed its commitment to empower women in the country in order for them to realize and achieve their dreams.

In an Interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe, Tuesday, OAF Founder, Nisha Mandani said that her organization which was currently drilling 14 women in tailoring on sewing trade school program at Tongozala Holistic Community Center in Mchinji district, devoted in supporting women to discover their potential.

"Our Aim Foundation is helping to transform the lives of women in rural Malawi. Through our female empowerment initiative, we are imparting women with knowledge and skills to help them succeed in small businesses and rapidly change the Malawian and African economy at large.

"Currently, we have graduated hundreds of women from our sewing trade school program at Tongozala Holistic Community Center in Traditional Authority (TA) Mkanda in Mchinji District," she said.

Mandani added that, her organization targets women from underprivileged households who are unable to sustain their lives financially.

"We are supporting women from underprivileged and poverty-stricken homes where resources are hard to find, the foundation gives opportunity to the women to create long lasting change for themselves and their families.

"We believe that an empowered woman can achieve anything she sets on her mind regardless of her level of education," the Founder said.

According to Mandani, OAF was targeting to empower women and girls from 126 villages in Mchinji District which include; Tongozala, Delesi, Nedi and Nyavingwe village.

Asked on why OAF decided to empower women in Mchinji District, she said that her organization has observed that women in Mchinji had interest to gain vocation skills, but were lacking assistance to develop their skills.

One of the sewing trainees who have been trained for 11 months at the centre, Margret Kasonda commended OAF for its gesture saying that it would empower her to gain tailoring and designing skills that are desirable on the market.

"I am happy with the tailoring training which Our Aim Foundation has rendered to us; the training will assist me to gain enviable tailoring and designing skills.

"After the training, I am hoping to open my tailoring shop and this will assist me to become economically empowered and support my family," she said.

Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lucy Bandazi applauded OAF for prioritizing women, saying that the initiative which the organization was doing was in line with government's efforts of empowering women in the country.