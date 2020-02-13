Namibia: Jacobs Breaks Sprint Record

SPRINTER Jolene Jacobs set a new Namibian national 60m indoor record with a time of 7,46 seconds over the weekend.

Competing at the MCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, Jacobs won her heat in a new Namibian record time, which lowered her previous record of 7,50 which she set in Amsterdam in 2018.

Before that the record had stood for six years behind the name of Globine Mayova who set a time of 7,64 seconds in Istanbul, Turkey in 2012.

Jacobs is competing in Europe to try and qualify for the World Indoor Championships, but the standard is quite high with a qualifying time of 7,30 seconds.

The 60m indoor world record of 6,95 seconds was set 17 years ago by Gail Devers of the United States.