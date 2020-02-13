Zimbabwe: Stunner Joins Enzo Ishall On Asian Tour

13 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

CONTROVERSIAL Zimbabwean rapper Desmond "Stunner" Chidema will be joining Zim-Dance Hall artiste Enzo Ishall on his upcoming musical tour of Asia.

The "Magate" singer, Enzo and Stunner, are scheduled to start their shows from 6 to 21 March.

However, there are no indications that the shows will be cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, which has hit many parts of the Asian country, China, killing over 1 000 people. The virus has also spread to other countries.

The "Godo" singer, Stunner is excited to be part of the tour and is quoted saying: "I am excited, I had only visited Asia, but never performed there so I am excited about this one."

The show is being organised and sponsored by a Zimbabwean businessman Teemak who is based in Malaysia. Teemak is also Enzo Ishall's new manager.

Teemak stated: "In case of the Asia tour, (it) would continue without China" in fear of the coronavirus.

