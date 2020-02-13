Uganda: Karisa Seeks New Lease of Life After Making Vipers U-Turn

13 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — Having fallen on tough times on his professional stint in Morocco, Uganda Cranes forward Milton Karisa return to Kitende resembles something of a redemption attempt - and timely addition to his league title seeking Vipers.

Karisa has carried his high work rate and speedy football with him wherever he has played and is returning to help his Uganda Premier league table topping former club that is nine wins away from ultimate success.

"It is great to be back home. This is a a great club. l'm absolutely delighted to be back at Vipers. I loved my time here, there are plenty of familiar faces still around. It's a fantastic place to be and it always has been. Time to get to work," said the former Bul and JMC forward. Like many before him, Karisa's time with Moroccan outfit Mouloudia Club of Oujda hardly lasted a year and the onus is now on him to rediscover his Midas touch that made him a darling. That will require him double his decent posting in the first 20 months as a Vipers player that yielded 15 goals in 48 appearances as they wrapped up the league title under Miguel Da Costa.

The stiff competition in Morocco that limited Karisa to 22 appearances and four goals may follow him to Vipers where a battle for slots with Innocent Wafula, Allan Kayiwa and Paul Mucureezi lays in wait.

Name: Milton Karisa

Nationality: Ugandan

DOB: July 17, 1995

Position: Forward

Weight: 72kgs

Height: 1.76m

Team: Vipers SC

Jersey No: 29

