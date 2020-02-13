Nigeria: Fire Razes Obasanjo's House

13 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — There was a fire outbreak on Wednesday night at former President Olusegun Obasanjo's house in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Our correspondent learnt that the house, situated at Ita-Eko area in the metropolis, was razed by fire at about 9:30pm.

Eye witness accounts attributed the fire outbreak to a power surge.

It was further gathered that residents and sympathizers trooped out to assist domestic workers in the house to put out the fire.

The state Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, confirmed the incident, saying the fire only razed a store and "not the main building in the former president's compound."

He said officials of the agency swiftly responded to distress calls about 10:00pm and succeeded in putting out the fire.

