Nigeria: Gunmen Open Fire On Traders, Kill 7 in Kaduna

Kaduna — Suspected bandits on Wednesday night opened fire at traders in Maro Market, located in Adara Chiefdom of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, killing seven people.

Daily Trust learned that the incident occurred around 7:30pm while the traders were preparing to close for the day.

A source closed to the District Head of Kufana confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Thursday, saying the attackers opened fire on traders, killing seven people and leaving an undisclosed number of people injured.

He said the attackers invaded the market in a vehicle and shot sporadically at the traders.

"They (attackers) went there in their vehicle, alighted from the vehicle and shot sporadically at the traders without provocation then went back to their vehicle and drove away," he said.

The source said based on reports from the scene of the attack, the gunmen did not take away anything from the traders, adding that; "so far we were told seven corpses have been discovered from the scene and the District Head is on his way there to see things for himself. I will give you more details later."

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige assured that he will get the details of the attack and revert back.

Daily Trust reports that the attack occurred a day after bandits stormed Bakali village in Fatika District of Giwa LGA in the state and killed 21 people including 16 members of the same family and five members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF).