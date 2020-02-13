Nigeria: ICD 2020 - 83 Percent of Nigerians Agree On Use of Condom

Eighty three per cent of respondents in a survey conducted by NOIPolls shows that Nigerians agree on the importance of condom and believe people should use it.

The result of the survey on "Condom accessibly and use in Nigeria" was presented to the public as part the series of activities earmarked to celebrate the 2020 International Condom Day, ICD, held annually by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, AHF.

Speaking at the presentation in Abuja, AHF-Nigeria country Director, Dr. Echey Ijezie, stated that the organisation has distributed over 8 million free condoms since 2011 when they commenced operations in Nigeria.

He said "Getting free condoms to people who need them the most have always been a priority for AHF".

He added that "We are stepping our advocacy in 2020 to help break down barriers to access, because condoms remains the most cost effective option we have for prevention of HIV, STIs and unplanned pregnancies."

Ijezie said ICD is observed annually on the 13th of February through Valentine's Day 14th to promote safer sex awareness in a fun and creative way.

The Chief Executive Director of NOIPolls, Dr Chike Nwangwu, who presented the survey result, said it was carried out across the six geopolitical zones, administered to 1000 respondents and it has a 95% per cent confidence level.

He said the survey shows that 9 in 10 Nigerians know what a condom is, 84 per cent believes it should be used but only 34 per cent actually use it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some of the reason given by the 66 percent respondents who don't use it, include: "It is against my religion", "I don't indulge in premarital sex", "I have just one partner/married".

Also Speaking, the Director General of the National Agency for the control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Gambo Aliyu, said NACA cannot monitor the national response without evaluating how preventive measures can help against the spread of diseases.

Aliyu while advising Nigerians to stay away from risky behaviours in the celebration of Valentine said "we promote the use of preventive measures, whatever they are, to reduce the chances of HIV transmission."

He added that Nigeria is working towards meeting

the world target of the first 90 treatment for all.

The 90-90-90 treatment target to help end the AIDS epidemic by 2020.

The target states that: by 2020, 90% of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90% of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy and 90% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.