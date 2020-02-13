Tanzania: High Court Advocate, Directors in the Dock

AN advocate of the High Court and three directors with a construction companyhave appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, facing four counts of fraud relating to two tenders of road construction.

They are Glory Benne, the advocate, Chrispin Mwombeki, Joseph Nyamwero and Hadija Nyumbwa, who are all directors with the construction company, CIV Mark Limited.

They denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Rashid Chaungu. The magistrate granted them bail on conditions of securing one surety each.

Every surety, according to the magistrate, was required to sign a bond of 5m/- and present an introduction letter with a copy of identification card. He adjourned the case until February 26, 2020, for mention.

Investigations into the case, according to State Attorney Aldof Mrema, for the prosecution, have not been completed.

Prosecuting, the trial attorney told the court that on September 17, 2017 in Dar es Salaam, with intent to defraud, Mwombeki and Nyamwero forged a joint venture agreement.

The accused are alleged to have purported to show that two companies, CIV Mark Limited and MECCO Limited, have agreed to form a joint venture in the name of CVMARK MECCO Limited for the purpose of procuring a tender for the upgrading of Rubya-Kanyamabogo Road, which was not true.

It is alleged that on September 20, 2017 in the city, with intent to defraud, Mwombeki, Nyumbwe and Benne forged a special power of attorney, purportedly showing that the two companies have agreed to issue such power of attorney to Nyamwero to represent them in the said tender.

The court heard that on October 10, 2017 in Bukoba Municipality within Kagera Region, with intent to defraud, Mwombeki forged another special power of attorney.

According to the prosecution, the accused purported to show that MECCO Limited has agreed to give the power of attorney to Nyamwero to represent in a tender for construction of Bukoba Municipal roads covering 5kilometres to bitumen standard, while it was untrue.

It was further alleged before the court that on the same date in Bukoba Municipality, with intent to defraud, Mwombeki forged eligibility document, purporting to show that MECCO Limited declared itself eligible for executing the tender in question for the construction of the municipal road.