Tunisia: Jendouba - Extensive Sweep Operation in Search of Suspected Terrorists in Mouajen

Tunis/Tunisia — An extensive sweep operation was launched Wednesday against elements suspected of belonging to a terrorist group holed up in a rugged mountain after attempting to loot a house in Mouajen, Saraya near Ghardimaou (Jendouba governorate), a security source told TAP correspondent.

The sweep operation, launched by a number of military and specialized security units, came after a group of three people tried to break into a house in the locality of "Harim" on Tuesday evening before fleeing following calls for help from a woman, the same source said.