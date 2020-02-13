Tanzania: Dar, Mumbai for Major Business Meeting

TANZANIA business community and their Indian counterpart are set to meet next week in Mumbai to discuss various business opportunities in two countries.

The trip to India has been organised by the Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

ATCL's Acting Head of Public Relation, Mr Josephat Kagirwa said the meeting will bring together business experts from Tanzania and India with the aim of facilitating the export of goods between the two countries.

Mr Kagirwa said the trip is scheduled from March 4 to 7, this year.

"The participants will have an opportunity to visit India's export markets from different countries and this could be a good opportunity for Tanzanians," he said.

He said the trip will also enable Tanzanians to understand the best practices in exporting and importing goods.

"Our businessmen from Tanzania will be able to exchange ideas to understand which products should be exported and imported to and from India," he said.

According to Mr Kagirwa, the trip will create a business network among Tanzanians and Indian traders.

Mr Kagirwa said each participant will be required to pay US dollar 500, which include a round-trip to India and field trip in India.

He said the government plan is to strengthen the aviation industry and that the idea could be easily achieved through bringing traders and investors together from across the world.

Air Tanzania serves seven international destinations such as Comoro, Burundi and Uganda. Others are Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa and India.