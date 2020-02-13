Tanzania: Dar, Mumbai for Major Business Meeting

13 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

TANZANIA business community and their Indian counterpart are set to meet next week in Mumbai to discuss various business opportunities in two countries.

The trip to India has been organised by the Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

ATCL's Acting Head of Public Relation, Mr Josephat Kagirwa said the meeting will bring together business experts from Tanzania and India with the aim of facilitating the export of goods between the two countries.

Mr Kagirwa said the trip is scheduled from March 4 to 7, this year.

"The participants will have an opportunity to visit India's export markets from different countries and this could be a good opportunity for Tanzanians," he said.

He said the trip will also enable Tanzanians to understand the best practices in exporting and importing goods.

"Our businessmen from Tanzania will be able to exchange ideas to understand which products should be exported and imported to and from India," he said.

According to Mr Kagirwa, the trip will create a business network among Tanzanians and Indian traders.

Mr Kagirwa said each participant will be required to pay US dollar 500, which include a round-trip to India and field trip in India.

He said the government plan is to strengthen the aviation industry and that the idea could be easily achieved through bringing traders and investors together from across the world.

Air Tanzania serves seven international destinations such as Comoro, Burundi and Uganda. Others are Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa and India.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.