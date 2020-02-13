Tanzania: Extreme Poverty Decreases - Report

EXECUTION of the country's poverty alleviation scheme being coordinated by the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) shows to a large extent extreme poverty and demand for basic needs has declined by 12 and 10 percent , respectively.

This was revealed in a statement issued by TASAF in yesterday's 'Daily News' edition ahead of the launching of the improved second phase of the Productive Social Safety Net (PSSN II) in the programme's third phase.

According to the statement, the launch ceremony which is slated for Monday, next week is expected to be officiated by President John Magufuli.

The overall goal of TASAF-PSSN II is to enable targeted poor households to use available opportunities to boost their incomes, economy and social services while boosting human development.

"The Household Budget Survey of 2011/2012 shows that out of the 28.2 percent of people living in poverty 9.7 percent live in abject poverty, therefore execution of TASAF-PSSNII programme will empower the beneficiaries to get rid of their ordeal situations.

"By so doing the households will improve their economies and that of the country to attain its goal of becoming a middle income economy before the year 2025," noted the statement.

Among components of the improved programmme includes granting opportunity to able-bodied beneficiaries to engage in part-time jobs like infrastructure development in villages, education, health, water and environmental conservation.

Likewise, beneficiaries will be encouraged to formulate savings groups, engage in income generating activities as well as dishing out conditional cash grants in education and health, a move aimed to promote the culture of under-five children to attend clinics and access to education in the country.

The programme will also involve capacity building sessions for its various stakeholders in effectively executing their duties.

By implementing the programme, the government anticipates to further slow down the level of poverty by enabling the beneficiaries to engage in agriculture, among other production activities, in further boosting the country's industrial drive.

Similarly, huge improvements in the health sector are to be recorded as people's well-being will be improved and reduce the mortality rate of children and pregnant women and arrive at the universal education for all goal.