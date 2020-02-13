Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Kogi Workers to Get Better Deal ⁠- NLC Chairman

13 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Boluwaji Obahopo

Kogi State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Onuh Edoka has charged workers in the state to remain resolute as the labour leader struggle for the new minimum wage, said the state government has set up machinery to tackle all issues surrounding its payment.

Edoka stated this on Wednesday during the 7th Quadrennial state delegates conference of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Kogi state chapter.

The NLC boss while speaking to newsmen at the venue of the congress urged civil servants in the state to expect a better deal from the state government, said the union is still negotiating with the government and hopeful of getting the desired result at the end of the negotiations.

He said "The state government has set up a committee to look into the payment of 30,000 naira minimum wage to workers of the state.

"We are hoping that by the end of the thirty days the government gave to the committee expired, they will come out with a chart that will be the true position of the minimum wage in Kogi state and we are expecting a win-win situation."

Edokah who handed over the leadership of MHWUN to the newly elected Exco of the union, said his ten years on the saddle of the union as Chairman has witness a lot of transformation, stressing that he is leaving the union better than he met it.

He however urged the new Exco to take the welfare of the union members paramount, "Any union executive that failed in providing adequate welfare of it members will end up throwing the union into unbearable situation.

"I am leaving the union with a lot of legacies. The workers which I led in Health Worker's Union enjoys the benefit of various structures of their salaries. I was the Chairman of the union throughout the transformation of various salary structures and I ensure that the government pay workers salaries" he noted.

At the end of the congress, Mr. Amari Gabriel emerged as Chairman through consensus while Alilu Adejoh was elected as Vice Chairman, Kashim Abonika as Treasurer, Salaudeen Yakubu, State Trustee, Badams Kadiri, Auditor and Ajisafe Oluwatoyin as the Public Relation Officer.

Mr. Gabriel in his acceptance speech promised that his administration will not relent in moving the union to a greater height.

He eulogised the immediate past leadership of the union for laying a developmental legacy for the incoming executive, and solicited the cooperation and support of members of the union to achieve success.

