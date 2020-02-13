Nigeria: Tanker Explodes in Imo, One Dies

13 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — A tanker carrying premium motor spirit, PMS, has exploded and went up inflame along Owerri -Aba express road, killing one person and others critically injured.

Vanguard investigation on Thursday confirmed that the incident happened at about 11: 15 am not too far from the Imo/Anambra River basin authority.

It was gathered that the incident happened after the tanker laden with fuel collided with the road demarcation which sparked off the fire on the tanker.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said that one person was said to have lost his life and two others were badly wounded.

At the time of filing this report, the men of the fire service station had mobilized their men to extinguish the fire.

Speaking to Vanguard, the Director of Fire Service in Imo state, Japhate Okereafor, said among other things that "When I was informed of the incident I informed all my men and they turned out immediately and we started dispatching to the scene of a fire incident.

"I even called the airport fire service, I called the control room and they gave me a sharp and fast response."

When asked by Vanguard if there was any casualty, he said: "It is one that died the other two escaped. I suspect the one that died should be the driver."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

